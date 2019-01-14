FPO policy to boost farm income in Odisha  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has formulated a new policy for Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and decided to set up a corpus fund of `100 crore to promote integrated farming and enhance the income of farmers.The Odisha Farmer Producer Organisations Policy - 2018 will help create a conducive environment for FPOs by integrating and promoting activities involved in agriculture and allied sectors, food processing, agri-business, warehousing and logistics through technology and necessary infrastructure facilities.

While Directorate of Horticulture will be the coordinating resource institution for the State, all allied departments will have their own Project Management Unit (PMU).A senior Government official said the policy would be a harbinger of change and act as a catalyst in the income and economic growth of farmers across the State resulting in higher scale employment generation in rural areas through public and private partnerships.

“The corpus fund will be constituted with Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment to support FPOs, producer organisation promoting institutions and PMUs in all sectors as per small farmers’ agri-business consortium norm,” he said.The policy focuses on registration of FPOs in agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, dairy and animal husbandry besides schemes for enabling eco-system for a sustained growth and generating higher returns to farming communities.

The FPOs will be facilitated with new technology, infrastructure, knowledge, IT applications, market intelligence and linkage, credit and finance arrangements to ensure availability of end-to-end services for their members.

Land will be made available for FPOs at concessional price or free for setting up storage, sorting and grading yards besides processing plants as per the guidelines. They will also be allowed for direct sale of farm produce at the farm gate through FPO-owned procurement and marketing centres.

Apex institutions like OUAT and other universities will be advised to introduce courses on FPOs in their syllabus of rural and agri-business managements. The Government will encourage students to pursue the courses and fees to the extent of `10,000 per year will be reimbursed.