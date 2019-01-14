Odisha government seeks report from schools on CCTV delay

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With a large number of Higher Secondary Schools yet to instal CCTV cameras for the upcoming annual Plus Two examination, the State Government has sought a report from authorities of these educational institutions regarding implementation of the move. Officials of Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) said many schools have failed to comply with the Government order, the deadline of which was December 31, 2018. The CHSE has asked schools to update their status of CCTV installation on their campuses on the SAMS portal by January 16.

On the other hand, principals and staff of many schools blamed lack of funds and inadequate infrastructure for the delay in installation of CCTV cameras. In Malkangiri, all the three Higher Secondary Schools, managed by the SC/ST department, are yet to instal cameras due to unavailability of fund. “Schools have been asked to install cameras by using development fund. However, development fund in our school is not sufficient to meet the requirement,” said Jagannath Patnaik, head of Government SSD Higher Secondary School at MV-79 in Malkangiri.

Similarly, Principal of Higher Secondary School, Angul Jibardhan Barik said many junior colleges, which were merged with schools under School and Mass Education department, do not have adequate infrastructure and fund for installation of cameras. Sources said the delay in CCTV installation has become a cause of concern for CHSE and School and Mass Education department authorities and raised doubt on smooth conduct of the Plus II examinations.

Sources in CHSE said the practical examination of Plus II, scheduled to start from January 28, will be conducted without focusing much on installation of CCTVs. However, it will be mandatory for schools, selected as examination centres and hubs, to instal CCTV cameras prior to theory examination which will start from March 7.

During a meeting held last week, the School and Mass Education department and CHSE officials have decided to extend the deadline for installation of CCTV cameras till January 31.“We have sought status report from Higher Secondary schools by January 16. After receiving the reports, we will extend the deadline for these schools to complete the task within the given time,” said School and Mass Education Secretary PK Mohapatra.