Khallikote king’s statue in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced to install a life-size statue of former Khallikote king Raja Bahadur Ramachandra Mardaraj Deo in the Capital. Deo is hailed as one of the architects of modern Odisha.

The Chief Minister’s announcement coincided with Deo’s birth anniversary celebration on Sunday. In a tweet, Naveen remembered him as someone who made immense contribution to the socio-economic development of Odisha and spread of education.

