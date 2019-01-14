Kite theme for Sunday street festival in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Patha Utsav, the weekend street fest of the City, witnessed events based on Kite festival that will be celebrated across the country on Monday to mark Makar Sankranti. The civic authorities organised a rangoli competition and a painting workshop on kites. Volunteer organisation Jai Odisha Foundation also distributed kites among slum kids who had participated in the event in large numbers.

Another main attraction of Sunday’s Patha Utsav was the unique art work on former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam made with 10,000 pins (micro nails) and six km long black nylon thread. The eight feet long and six feet high art work was made by Debi Prasad Rout of Sundarpada.

Debi said it took him 250 hours to create the unique work. BDA officials said Patha Utsav will give platform to more such artists to showcase their arts and crafts in the street festival in the coming days.Around 30,000 people attended the street festival on the day.