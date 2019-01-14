Class VIII student gives birth in hostel bathroom in Odisha; HM, warden suspended

Home States Odisha

On being informed, the Headmistress reached the hostel and drove the girl with the newborn out through the back door in an apparent bid to suppress the incident.

By Siba Prasad Tripathy
Express News Service

PHULBANI: The minor students of Greenbadi Residential School at Daringibadi continue to be innocent victims of sexual abuse. In an unabashed show of irresponsibility, the school authorities try to hush up the incidents instead of fighting for justice to the victims and finding a practical solution to the menace. In the latest incident, a Class VIII student of the school run by SC and ST Development Department delivered a baby girl in the bathroom of the hostel in the wee hours of Sunday. ​

On being informed, the Headmistress reached the hostel and drove the girl with the newborn out through the back door in an apparent bid to suppress the incident. As the news spread in the area, the locals blocked the NH 59 demanding stern action against the Headmistress and Hostel Superintendent and arrest of the accused person. The Headmistress and hostel wardens were rescued from the hostel by the police.

The road blockade was withdrawn after the SDPO of Baliguda assured the people of taking appropriate action against the guilty. Kandhmal SP Prateek Singh said the 13-year-old girl and her baby were rescued from Sraniketa forest, 10 km from the hostel, in a critical condition and admitted to Sub-Divisional Hospital, Baliguda.

As their condition was deteriorating, steps were being taken to shift them to MKCG Medical College, Berhampur. The SP said the girl got pregnant after she was raped by Sraban Pradhan (23) when she had gone to her village Tukulumaha under Daringibadi police station during vacation a few months back. Sraban belonged to the same village and the baby was delivered premature, Singh added Sraban has been arrested from his village and a case registered at Daringibadi police station under POCSO Act on the basis of the complaint filed by the girl’s father.

Meanwhile, following the direction of Minister for SC and ST Development Ramesh Majhi to inquire into matter, Collector Brunda D suspended four employees of the school including Headmistress Radharani Delai, three assistant teacherscum- hostel superintendents Naxatramala Sahu, Jyotsna Nayak and Asharani Mishra and disengaged five others including two matrons, two cook-cum-attendants and an ANM for negligence in duty. This is third such incident to have been reported from the school.

The Headmaster of the school Aditya Prasad Rath was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing the students in April last year. In 2006, headmaster Debaraj Sahu was also allegedly involved in similar case. Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded judicial inquiry into the incident and suspension of Collector and District Welfare Officer of the district.

