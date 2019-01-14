Home States Odisha

No progress on irrigation front: Niranjan Patnaik

 Over 70 per cent of population of the State are farmers and of them, 65 per cent are living under BPL category.

Published: 14th January 2019 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR : Over 70 per cent of population of the State are farmers and of them, 65 per cent are living under BPL category. During the 19 years of BJD rule, 60 lakh Odias have migrated to other States in search of job, while 35 lakh youth have registered their names for employment in the State. This shows the inefficiency of the Naveen Patnaik Government in Odisha, said OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik on Sunday.

Addressing the party’s Krushak Samabesh at Kosagumuda, he said thousands of vacancies in government posts have affected the implementation of various schemes in the State. While the ruling party has been laying foundation stones for various projects including irrigation, no progress has been made on this front over the years, he added.Among others, AICC secretary Anil Kumar Choudhury also spoke. Thousands of tribal farmers attended the meeting.

