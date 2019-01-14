Home States Odisha

Pipili ‘gang-rape’: BJP women to launch Statewide agitation 

The BJP Mahila Morcha on Sunday announced to launch a week-long agitation across the State demanding justice to the family of Pipili ‘gang-rape’ and murder victim .

Published: 14th January 2019 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The BJP Mahila Morcha on Sunday announced to launch a week-long agitation across the State demanding justice to the family of Pipili ‘gang-rape’ and murder victim .The women wing of the saffron party has taken a more aggressive posturing on the issue after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raked up the Pipili incident during his visit to Baripada on January 5, virtually prompting Agriculture Minister Pradeep Maharathy to resign from the post.

While criticising Odisha Government for its failure in ensuring welfare and safety of women, the Prime Minister had urged the State to reinvestigate the case and bring the culprits to books and provide justice to the victim’s family.The Mahila Morcha, which intensified its agitation demanding ouster of Maharathy following his insensitive remarks after acquittal of the two accused persons in the case, has decided to launch awareness programme on the Pipili issue and the rising atrocities on women through sand arts in prominent places across the State from January 14 to 18.

The women activists will light lamps in temples and organise prayer meetings on January 15 in memory of victim Babina Behera, said State BJP Mahila Morcha president Pravati Parida. As part of the BJP’s ‘Jawab Maguchi Odisha’ campaign, the Mahila Morcha will launch ‘Jawab Maguchi Babina’ (Babina seeks answers) to wake up the State government which is trying hard to derail justice, she said.

She said demonstrations will be held in front of residences of all MLAs and the party will also collect bangles from women across the State from Monday and send those to Naveen Niwas on January 17 as a mark of protest.On the other hand, BJD spokesperson Prashanta Nanda said the BJP is shouting on dead issues which will have no impact. Instead of politicising issues, the BJP should think about the welfare of people, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp