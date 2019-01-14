Pipili ‘gang-rape’: BJP women to launch Statewide agitation 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP Mahila Morcha on Sunday announced to launch a week-long agitation across the State demanding justice to the family of Pipili ‘gang-rape’ and murder victim .The women wing of the saffron party has taken a more aggressive posturing on the issue after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raked up the Pipili incident during his visit to Baripada on January 5, virtually prompting Agriculture Minister Pradeep Maharathy to resign from the post.

While criticising Odisha Government for its failure in ensuring welfare and safety of women, the Prime Minister had urged the State to reinvestigate the case and bring the culprits to books and provide justice to the victim’s family.The Mahila Morcha, which intensified its agitation demanding ouster of Maharathy following his insensitive remarks after acquittal of the two accused persons in the case, has decided to launch awareness programme on the Pipili issue and the rising atrocities on women through sand arts in prominent places across the State from January 14 to 18.

The women activists will light lamps in temples and organise prayer meetings on January 15 in memory of victim Babina Behera, said State BJP Mahila Morcha president Pravati Parida. As part of the BJP’s ‘Jawab Maguchi Odisha’ campaign, the Mahila Morcha will launch ‘Jawab Maguchi Babina’ (Babina seeks answers) to wake up the State government which is trying hard to derail justice, she said.

She said demonstrations will be held in front of residences of all MLAs and the party will also collect bangles from women across the State from Monday and send those to Naveen Niwas on January 17 as a mark of protest.On the other hand, BJD spokesperson Prashanta Nanda said the BJP is shouting on dead issues which will have no impact. Instead of politicising issues, the BJP should think about the welfare of people, he added.