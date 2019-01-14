Home States Odisha

‘Pitha’ aroma spreads in Mayurbhanj on Sankranti

 Right after celebrations of New Year, people in tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district have geared up for Makar Sankranti, the first Hindu festival of the year.

Idols of Goddess ‘Tusu’ being sold at a local market in Mayurbhanj | Express

By Sukant Kumar Sahu
Express News Service

BARIPADA: Right after celebrations of New Year, people in tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district have geared up for Makar Sankranti, the first Hindu festival of the year. Come Sankranti and each Hindu family prepares hot and crispy ‘sooji pitha,’ ‘podo pitha’ and ‘arisa kakra.’ Among these, ‘kakra pitha,’ a sweet fried dumpling made with rice flour and jaggery, remains favourite during the festival. ‘Mudhi muan’ (puffed rice-based laddoos made with jaggery) is also prepared on the day.

Each household prepares ‘Makara Chaula’, a special ‘prasad’ made with newly harvested raw-rice, sugar, banana, molasses, coconut and black pepper, and offers it to the presiding deities.

Later, they exchange it with friends and others. Tribals collect firewood, dry branches and dry palm leaves to put them together in a hole ahead of the festival. On the day of Makar Sankranti, they set it on fire, popularly known as ‘Kuma’ (bonfire) after bath. It is common for people to take a holy dip in rivers and ponds.   It is believed that doing so would absolve them of their past sins.

Tribals celebrate the festival with religious fervour and great enthusiasm. Young girls of certain communities, mostly ‘Kudumi Mohanta,’ worship Goddess ‘Tusu,’  a tribal deity and immerse the deity in river or tank while singing songs.

Goutam Prasad Parida of Neda village said it is one of the biggest festivals observed by both tribal and non-tribal communities because of its agricultural significance. While the festival  is observed in different parts of the country under different names, Makar Sankranti is celebrated as the harvest festival and marks the arrival of spring in Odisha. 

