PM Modi's visit to bring cheer to Odisha's Balangir rail passengers

BALANGIR: The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Balangir on Tuesday will bring cheer to railway passengers as the town’s railway station is all set to get a facelift. Several long-pending demands of the Railway Users’ Association, which were overlooked by railway officials, have been fulfilled ahead of the visit. Keeping in view Modi’s visit to Balangir railway station to inaugurate the new railway line, the authorities concerned have installed a coach indicator, train indicator, facility for lifting of garbage and polythene, renovation of platform, upgradation of platform No.4 and installation of new drinking water facility.

The newly constructed Bichu Pali station, around 19 km from Balangir and the first on Balangir-Khurda Road railway line, too has been spruced up ahead of the high-profile visit. The station recently got its name changed from Bhinsapali to Bichu Pali after a dispute erupted between residents of Bhainsapali and Jharbalangir. As the station is located at Bichu Pali mouza, the name was changed accordingly by the railway officials.

Meanwhile, three helipads have been constructed near platform No.4 for the Prime Minister and his entourage to land. As per schedule, Modi will inaugurate the new railway line and flag off a new train on Balangir-Bichupali route. He will also inaugurate and dedicate projects worth `1,545 crore to the nation.

Of the total amount, `1,510 crore will be utilised by the Railways while the rest will be spent on construction of six new passport Seva Kendras across the State, upgradation of temples and monuments in Balangir and Boudh districts and construction of new building for Central School at Subarnapur district.