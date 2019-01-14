Home States Odisha

PM Modi's visit to bring cheer to Odisha's Balangir rail passengers

The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Balangir on Tuesday will bring cheer to railway passengers as the town’s railway station is all set to get a facelift.

Published: 14th January 2019 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 01:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Balangir on Tuesday will bring cheer to railway passengers as the town’s railway station is all set to get a facelift. Several long-pending demands of the Railway Users’ Association, which were overlooked by railway officials, have been fulfilled ahead of the visit. Keeping in view Modi’s visit to Balangir railway station to inaugurate the new railway line, the authorities concerned have installed a coach indicator, train indicator, facility for lifting of garbage and polythene, renovation of platform, upgradation of platform No.4 and installation of new drinking water facility.

The newly constructed Bichu Pali station,  around 19 km from Balangir and the first on Balangir-Khurda Road railway line, too has been spruced up ahead of the high-profile visit. The station recently got its name changed from Bhinsapali to Bichu Pali after a dispute erupted between residents of Bhainsapali and Jharbalangir. As the station is located at Bichu Pali mouza, the name was changed accordingly by the railway officials.

Meanwhile, three helipads have been constructed near platform No.4 for the Prime Minister and his entourage to land. As per schedule, Modi will inaugurate the new railway line and flag off a new train on Balangir-Bichupali route. He will also inaugurate and dedicate projects worth `1,545 crore to the nation.
Of the total amount, `1,510 crore will be utilised by the Railways while the rest will be spent on construction of six new passport Seva Kendras across the State, upgradation of temples and monuments in Balangir and Boudh districts and construction of new building for Central School at Subarnapur district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp