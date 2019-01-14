Home States Odisha

Poor deprived of toilets: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday slammed the BJD Government for failing miserably to develop the State during its 19-year regime.

By Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday slammed the BJD Government for failing miserably to develop the State during its 19-year regime.Addressing the concluding ceremony of  ‘Jana Paramarsh Padyatra’ at Kaima in the district on Sunday, Pradhan said the State is plagued by problems pertaining to health care, education, roads, irrigation, power supply and employment.

He alleged that bribe and percentage commission (PC) culture have become the BJD Government’s identity. Pradhan said owing to PC and bribes, deserving beneficiaries have been deprived of Government welfare schemes.Citing an instance, Pradhan said Jajpur has around 3.5 lakh families, out of which only 1.2 lakh families have access to toilets. 

