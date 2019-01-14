Slum dwellers demand land in Odisha  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Though 1,001 families in Berhampur slums were identified under Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) to get permanent homes, most of the beneficiaries are yet to shift to the facility affecting development works.As per reports, Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) had constructed around 16 four-storey buildings to accommodate 1,001 families of 11 slums. Construction work on the buildings was completed by the end of 2018 and houses were allotted to the beneficiaries through lottery.

However, only 320 families have shifted to their allotted houses so far. The rest of the beneficiaries are not willing to relocate expecting land under ‘Jaga Mission,’ which provides land to urban landless slum-dwellers.

Last year, the State Government had launched the mission to provide land rights to landless slum-dwellers in Notified Area Council (NAC) areas. However, members of State Slum-Dwellers Association have demanded that municipal corporation areas be included under ‘Jaga’ scheme.

The RAY beneficiaries are now unwilling to shift to their allotted houses expecting land under ‘Jaga’, sources said. The ‘Jaga’ scheme has been launched in Chhatrapur, Khallikote, Purusottampur, Kabisuryanagar, Chikiti, Digapahandi, Gopalpur and Hinjili.