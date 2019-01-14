Thousands of trees felled ahead of PM Modi’s Odisha visit

Sanjay Kumar Mishra By

BALANGIR: Hardly two months after Statewide outrage against felling of trees for setting up a beer bottling plant in Dhenkanal that led the Chief Minister to order RDC probe, a similar situation has cropped up in Balangir.Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Balangir on January 15, thousands of trees have been cut down for preparing a helipad near the railway station in the town. Even as the trees made a vanishing act and the land was levelled at the spot, forest authorities feigned ignorance, sparking widespread condemnation by the environment lovers.

After the matter came to light, Balangir Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sameer Satpathy ordered a probe. He said he did not know who cut the trees. But inquiry has already started into the matter and action will be taken against those responsible for it, he added.According to Forest department sources, around 30,000 saplings were planted across the town in 2015-16 and 2016-17 under the Urban Plantation programme at a cost of `10 lakh. Out of the total saplings, 3500 were planted near the railway station.

Balangir Ranger Bijay Khuntia said over 3,000 trees have been felled to prepare the helipad. The investigation will reveal the circumstances under which the deforestation was carried out without taking permission of the department, he added.

“We have received complaint of felling of trees for creation of the helipad. As per the direction of the DFO, we will visit the spot after which the number of trees uprooted for the purpose can be ascertained,” said Balangir Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Babaji Charan Raul.