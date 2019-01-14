Odisha village tense after stabbing incident

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Additional police personnel have been deployed in Bayagauda village under Jeypore Sadar police limits following tension between two communities after a stabbing incident on Sunday.Sources said Ram Nag of the village was stabbed by one Goura Kendu over past enmity on Saturday evening. The police team, which reached the village after the incident, detained five villagers for questioning.

This angered the villagers who intercepted the police van carrying the five persons. They claimed the five are innocent and are not involved in the stabbing incident. Sensing the gravity of the situation, police released the five villagers late at night.

However, on Sunday, hundreds of villagers belonging to a particular community rushed to Jeypore Sadar police station and lodged a complaint against the other community. The police then tried to detain the five persons it had released earlier following which the villagers gheraoed the police station and demanded probe into the incident. Additional police force was deployed.Koraput SP KV Singh, who is monitoring the situation, said the situation is tense but under control.