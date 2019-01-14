Parents allege murder in wall collapse case

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: In a twist to a case pertaining to death of two students due to collapse of boundary wall of a school, the parents of the deceased on Sunday claimed they were murdered. The bodies of the deceased, Subash Khora and Tuna Khora, both students of Class V of Putsil and Bhitorkota villages respectively, were handed over to their parents on Sunday after post mortem.

The district administration has released `10,000 each to the deceased’s family from the Red Cross fund. Additional SP V R Rai said the case is being investigated by Pottangi police. On Saturday, district welfare officer Jagannath Soren had said the children, studying at a residential school run by the SC/ST Development department in Thuria village under Pottangi police limits, were digging roots near the boundary wall when the incident took place. Teachers had shifted the injured children to community health centre in Kunduli where doctors declared them brought dead.