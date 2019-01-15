Home States Odisha

Brahma Parivartan fiasco: Notice issued to 9 servitors in Odisha

Basing on the investigation report filed by former SJTA chief administrator Suresh Chandra Mohapatra over delay in Brahma Parivartan ritual, the notice was slapped on the nine.

PURI: In a major development, the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Monday issued fresh notice to eight Daitapatis and a Maharana servitor in connection with the Brahma Parivartan fiasco during Nabakalebar in 2015.

As per 21(b) of the Sri Jagannath Temple Act, the chief administrator is empowered to suspend or dismiss servitors found guilty of rendering their service in the temple while their all dues could be held. The notice seeks to know why the nine should not be prosecuted since charges on three counts were established prima facie against them.

Those who were served notice include president of Daitapati Nijog Ramakrushna Dasmahapatra, secretary Premananda Dasmahapatra, Nabakishore Dasmahapatra, Biswanath Dasmahapatra, Krushnachandra Dasmahapatra, Kasinath Dasmahapatra and Jaikrushna Dasmahapatra. They have been asked to submit their reply within 15 days failing which stringent action would be initiated. 

As per temple’s religious manuals, the Brahma Parivartan ritual should have been conducted at midnight but was delayed till noon next day due to infighting among Daitapatis. Earlier, the temple administration had issued show cause notice to ten Daitapatis and one Maharana servitor and had directed them to file their side while initiating proceedings under Section 21(b) of Sri Jagannath Temple Act. The written statements filed by the Daitas were without merit, observed the chief administrator.  

The Brahma Parivartan is the most secret and sacred ritual of Lord Jagannath during which no one is allowed to enter sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Despite being aware of the rituals, a few Daitapatis entered the Garbha Griha and were followed by a few more.

In a related development, the SJTA Chief Administrator, in a strongly worded letter, has asked all nijogas (associations of various sections of temple servitors) to perform their duties as per norms and on time failing which otherwise their remuneration would be held up. 

The letter stated that if dereliction of duty is repeated, they may be suspended from rendering religious services at the 12th century shrine. The letter was issued following the December 28 incident when servitors did not open the doors of the sanctum sanctorum for over 12 hours depriving devotees of darshan of the deities. 

