CCTV plan for residential schools in Odisha underway

A budgetary provision of `7 crore has been made for the purpose. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid rising cases of sexual abuse of girl students in residential schools, the State Government has finally shown the urgency and initiated the process of installing CCTV cameras in the educational institutions.

The Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OSPHWC) has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for installation of CCTV cameras in hostels and residential schools run by SC/ST department to ensure safety and security of the inmates.

The move by OSPHWC, however, comes 70 days after the announcement made by ST and SC Development Minister Ramesh Chandra Majhi on October 31 to put hostels and Ashram schools under CCTV surveillance to prevent crimes against the vulnerable girl students. All the 7,000 Ashram schools and hostels will be covered under CCTVs cameras in a phased manner.

Reiterating commitment to ensure safety of students of the residential schools, Majhi said the Government has taken a serious note of the Daringibadi incident where a 14-year-old girl delivered a baby in the hostel bathroom. Any lapses in the safety and security standards at SC/ST hostels will not be tolerated, he said. 
OSPHWC officials, on the other hand, said process for installation of CCTV cameras at these hostels have been initiated from January 11. “We have sought EoI from various firms for execution of the project,” they said. 

The cameras will be installed at 1,120 schools and hostels in the first phase. The agency which takes up the work will be in charge of maintaining the cameras for three years. A budgetary provision of `7 crore has been made for the purpose. 

