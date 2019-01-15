Home States Odisha

Centre asks Odisha for HC consent

Expressing grave concern over prolonged public agitation affecting the functions of courts and government offices, the Chief Minister had urged the Centre for an early decision on the demand.

Published: 15th January 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sending the ball to Odisha Government’s court once again, Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad has requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to send a comprehensive proposal in consultation with and consent of the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court for setting up High Court benches in the State.

The response of the Union Minister came a day after the Chief Minister wrote to Prasad urging him early decision on the establishment of permanent benches of the High Court in sourthern and western Odisha.
Recalling his September 10 , 2018 letter to the Chief Minister, Prasad said, “I have enumerated the action to be taken by he Government of Odisha in consultation with the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court for setting up HC benches.”

The Union Law Minister said setting up a bench of a High Court is to be considered in the light of recommendations of the Jaswant Singh Commission and judicial pronouncements of the Supreme Court.
Since the Chief Justice is the head of the High Court, it is imperative to obtain his recommendations before setting up any bench. The same process is followed in all the High Courts. 

“I once again request you to have necessary consultation with the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court and work out details of the proposed bench(es),” Prasad said in his letter.

Once the state government and the High Court communicate their views, the Union Government will take necessary action in the matter, he added.

In his January 11 letter to the Union Law Minister, the Chief Minister had justified the public demand for establishment of permanent High Court benches in southern and western Odisha.
Expressing grave concern over prolonged public agitation affecting the functions of courts and government offices, the Chief Minister had urged the Centre for an early decision on the demand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp