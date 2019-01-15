Centre asks Odisha for HC consent

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sending the ball to Odisha Government’s court once again, Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad has requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to send a comprehensive proposal in consultation with and consent of the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court for setting up High Court benches in the State.

The response of the Union Minister came a day after the Chief Minister wrote to Prasad urging him early decision on the establishment of permanent benches of the High Court in sourthern and western Odisha.

Recalling his September 10 , 2018 letter to the Chief Minister, Prasad said, “I have enumerated the action to be taken by he Government of Odisha in consultation with the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court for setting up HC benches.”

The Union Law Minister said setting up a bench of a High Court is to be considered in the light of recommendations of the Jaswant Singh Commission and judicial pronouncements of the Supreme Court.

Since the Chief Justice is the head of the High Court, it is imperative to obtain his recommendations before setting up any bench. The same process is followed in all the High Courts.

“I once again request you to have necessary consultation with the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court and work out details of the proposed bench(es),” Prasad said in his letter.

Once the state government and the High Court communicate their views, the Union Government will take necessary action in the matter, he added.

In his January 11 letter to the Union Law Minister, the Chief Minister had justified the public demand for establishment of permanent High Court benches in southern and western Odisha.

Expressing grave concern over prolonged public agitation affecting the functions of courts and government offices, the Chief Minister had urged the Centre for an early decision on the demand.