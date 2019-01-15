Coal mining resumes at Talcher in Odisha

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Normalcy returned to Talcher Coalfield and production as well as dispatch resumed after the Talcher Surakhya Manch (TSM) postponed its indefinite stir on Monday.

Following a meeting between Angul Collector Anil Kumar Samal and leaders of TSM and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) officials, the agitation which started on Friday was put on hold. The agitators were assured of a high level meeting by the Chief Secretary to discuss their demands. TSM president Murali Sahu said the meeting is planned before February 5. “All stake holders including officials from Railways, MCL and NTPC will attend the meeting,” he said.

All the eight coal mines located at Talcher and Kaniha were paralyzed and dispatch came to a grinding halt following the agitation by TSM which has been seeking fulfilment of its 16-point charter of demands. The major demands of the manch include implementation of State Rehabilitation Policy, 2016, construction of Angul-Talcher rail line, functioning of Talcher medical college, extension of passenger train services up to Kaniha and pollution control measures.