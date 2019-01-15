Home States Odisha

Colourful beginning to Ghumura festival in Odisha

Curtains went up on the biggest cultural extravaganza of Kalahandi, Utsav Ghumura, here on Monday. The four-day event is being held at Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium.

Published: 15th January 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Curtains went up on the biggest cultural extravaganza of Kalahandi, Utsav Ghumura, here on Monday. The four-day event is being held at Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium.
A ‘mashal’ from 10 holy places of the district including Manikeswari temple, Lankeswari temple and Urladani was brought to the venue in a procession before the festival was inaugurated by Tourism and Culture Minister, Ashok Panda.

Speaking on the occasion, Panda said Kalahandi is on the path of development and some of the major tourism sites in the district will be developed. These include Dukrichanchra- Gudhandi complex, Chura Dangar and to Phulijharan waterfall site.

In the inaugural evening, local folk artistes staged Ghumura dance and Dhol Nrutya. This apart, artistes from Keonjhar performed Changu Nrutya. 

A Pallishree Mela is also being organised by ORMAS.

Makar celebration

Makar Sankranti celebrations began in Kusurla village on Monday. Thousands of devotees congregated in the village to witness the Rath Yatra of Hara Gouri and ‘Makara Chaula’ was distributed among them. Special rituals were performed in the local Shiva temple. 
An interesting aspect of the celebrations is that both tribals and non-tribals take part in the festivity. The celebrations will continue till January 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp