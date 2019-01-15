Colourful beginning to Ghumura festival in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Curtains went up on the biggest cultural extravaganza of Kalahandi, Utsav Ghumura, here on Monday. The four-day event is being held at Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium.

A ‘mashal’ from 10 holy places of the district including Manikeswari temple, Lankeswari temple and Urladani was brought to the venue in a procession before the festival was inaugurated by Tourism and Culture Minister, Ashok Panda.

Speaking on the occasion, Panda said Kalahandi is on the path of development and some of the major tourism sites in the district will be developed. These include Dukrichanchra- Gudhandi complex, Chura Dangar and to Phulijharan waterfall site.

In the inaugural evening, local folk artistes staged Ghumura dance and Dhol Nrutya. This apart, artistes from Keonjhar performed Changu Nrutya.

A Pallishree Mela is also being organised by ORMAS.

Makar celebration

Makar Sankranti celebrations began in Kusurla village on Monday. Thousands of devotees congregated in the village to witness the Rath Yatra of Hara Gouri and ‘Makara Chaula’ was distributed among them. Special rituals were performed in the local Shiva temple.

An interesting aspect of the celebrations is that both tribals and non-tribals take part in the festivity. The celebrations will continue till January 19.