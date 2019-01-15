Conman lured private firms with loans in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Monday said conman Jyoti Ranjan Beuria, who was arrested on December 31 last year for attempting to fraudulently encash Rs 12.04 crore from a City-based bank, had offered loans worth several crores of rupees to some private companies on interest.

Beuria had entered into agreements with firms based at Mumbai, Hyderabad and Odisha to provide loans. Impersonating himself as a businessman, he claimed that his business spread overseas too. He had prepared some fake documents to lure the private companies, said an EOW officer.

However, officials of the firms realised about Beuria’s malicious intentions and did not proceed with the deals. The EOW had earlier taken the conman on a day’s remand to investigate his financial trail.

Beuria was arrested in connection with a cheating case. The accused had claimed that he was an investor and offered a loan of Rs 110 crore to Keonjhar-based firm M/s National Enterprises. He gave a cheque of Rs 110 crore to the firm which was payable at a private bank in the City. The firm later handed over 11 security cheques to him which were payable from April 1, 2020 to April 1, 2030.

However, Beuria tampered the date of cheque and attempted to encash Rs 12.04 crore fraudulently.

After Beuria’s arrest, the City cops had traced 1.5 kg gold from his possession which he had stashed in the locker of a non-banking financial company.