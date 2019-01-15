Home States Odisha

Conman lured private firms with loans in Odisha

Beuria had entered into agreements with firms based at Mumbai, Hyderabad and Odisha to provide loans. Impersonating himself as a businessman, he claimed that his business spread overseas too.

Published: 15th January 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Monday said conman Jyoti Ranjan Beuria, who was arrested on December 31 last year for attempting to fraudulently encash Rs 12.04 crore from a City-based bank, had offered loans worth several crores of rupees to some private companies on interest. 

Beuria had entered into agreements with firms based at Mumbai, Hyderabad and Odisha to provide loans. Impersonating himself as a businessman, he claimed that his business spread overseas too. He had prepared some fake documents to lure the private companies, said an EOW officer.

However, officials of the firms realised about Beuria’s malicious intentions and did not proceed with the deals. The EOW had earlier taken the conman on a day’s remand to investigate his financial trail. 

Beuria was arrested in connection with a cheating case. The accused had claimed that he was an investor and offered a loan of Rs 110 crore to Keonjhar-based firm M/s National Enterprises. He gave a cheque of Rs 110 crore to the firm which was payable at a private bank in the City. The firm later handed over 11 security cheques to him which were payable from April 1, 2020 to April 1, 2030. 

However, Beuria tampered the date of cheque and attempted to encash Rs 12.04 crore fraudulently. 
After Beuria’s arrest, the City cops had traced 1.5 kg gold from his possession which he had stashed in the locker of a non-banking financial company.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees gather to take holy dip in River Kshipra during Simhastha Maha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain. (File| PTI)
KUMBH MELA 2019: Devotees take a dip in the Sangam on Makar Sankranti
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp