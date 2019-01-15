Crocodile count rises to 1,742 in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The population of saltwater crocodiles in Bhitarkanika has increased with the annual census, which concluded on Sunday, putting the head-count at 1,742. The authorities of Bhitarkanika National Park, home to the largest population of estuarine crocodiles, had carried out the enumeration from Saturday in the creeks, rivers and water bodies located across the four ranges in the park. The forest officials also sighted 12 albino crocodiles during the census. Last year, the enumerators had sighted 1,698 reptiles.

“During the two-day census, we sighted 619 hatchlings, 347 yearlings, 273 juveniles, 178 sub-adults (six to eight feet long) and 325 adults reptiles (more than eight feet long). Last year, we had sighted 610 hatchlings, 338 yearlings, 267 juveniles, 172 sub-adults and 311 adults,” said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika Bimal Prasanna Acharya.

Dr Sudhakar Kar, a noted herpetologist and former crocodile research officer of Forest department who led the 20-member team, said, “Gori, the 44-year-old albino crocodile of Bhitarkanika, resides in a pen in the park. But we have also sighted around 12 albino crocodiles and four giant crocodiles, more than 20 feet, in the water bodies of Bhitarkanika.”

Kar said the increase in population was primarily due to the far-sighted measures of the Government. “In 1975, the Union Ministry of Forest and Environment in collaboration with the UNDP had started a crocodile breeding and rearing project in Dangamala within the park. Thanks to the success of the project, the crocodile population started increasing in the creeks, river and other water bodies of the park and its nearby areas. Nine years back, the Guinness Book of World Records had registered a 23-foot-long saltwater crocodile in Bhitarkanika as the largest crocodile in the world,” he added.