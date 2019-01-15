Home States Odisha

Even in winter, Malkangiri stares at water crisis 

Dirty polluted ponds are the only source of drinking water for people of six blocks in the district. 

Published: 15th January 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 05:18 AM

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Dirty polluted ponds are the only source of drinking water for people of six blocks in the district. Although the State Government claims to be spending crores of rupees for setting up of water projects, no step has been taken to repair or renovate defunct projects in Kalimela, Khairput, Korukonda, Chitrakonda, Malkangiri and Mathili blocks. As a result, villagers are dependant on ponds for drinking water purposes and exposed to serious health hazards.

The district has a total of 363 piped water supply projects under Rural Water Supply & Sanitation (RWSS) covering 547 habitations. Nineteen of them in six blocks are lying defunct either due to lack of electricity or water. 

These projects provided water to eight villages under Korukonda block, three under Kalimela, two under Khairput, one each under Chitrakonda and Mathili and three villages under Malkangiri block. While the water projects at Potrel, Karastaguda, Gumka, MV-27, MV-30 and Koilipari have become defunct due to electricity issues, the others are non-functional owing to lack of water.

Locals said water crisis will worsen if the projects are not repaired before March. Sub-Divisional Officer of RWSS, Manoj Kumar Nayak said repair work on the defunct projects is on and it would take at least 40 days more to make them functional.

