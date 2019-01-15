Father of Odisha girl files kidnap case

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Police on Monday brought the lesbian couple, who entered into wedlock, from a working women’s hostel in Bhubaneswar after the father of one of the girls filed a kidnapping complaint.

The couple Sabitri Panda (26) and Monalisa Nayak (26) had claimed to have married after filing an affidavit before a Notary Public on Saturday. They were in a live-in relationship for the last four years.

However, Monalisa’s father Antarjami Nayak on Monday filed an FIR at Pattamundai police station alleging that his daughter was kidnapped by Sabitri. Acting on the complaint, the police went to the hostel in Bhubaneswar and brought the couple to Pattamundai. “Both the girls will be produced in Pattamundai court for recording their statement under Section 164 of CrPC on Tuesday,” said IIC Pramod Mallick.

Police said Monalisa stated that she was not kidnapped by Sabitri. They were counselled to change their decision by the police and their family members but they are adamant, the Inspector added.

“We are major and have decided to live together as couple. Neither police nor our parents have any right to oppose our relationship. We work in a private organisation at Cuttack and developed affinity during the last four years. We will commit suicide, if we are separated,” Monalisa and Sabitri told mediapersons at Pattamundai.

“We made history by becoming the first to wed under new law in the district. We wanted to show the society that there was nothing wrong in living with a partner of the same sex. Both of us rejoiced during the scrapping of Section 377 on September 6 last year,” the couple said.

Umesh Singh, a senior lawyer, said a girl can live with another girl as couple after the Supreme Court scrapped the Section 377 of IPC and police cannot take any legal action against them. The Supreme Court also in its decision in 2014 ‘National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) vs Union of India had directed the Central and State governments to amend laws to provide ‘right to marry’ for transgenders. But the law is yet to be enacted, he added.