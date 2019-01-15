Home States Odisha

Father of Odisha girl files kidnap case

Police on Monday brought the lesbian couple, who entered into wedlock, from a working women’s hostel in Bhubaneswar after the father of one of the girls filed a kidnapping complaint.

Published: 15th January 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Police on Monday brought the lesbian couple, who entered into wedlock, from a working women’s hostel in Bhubaneswar after the father of one of the girls filed a kidnapping complaint.
The couple Sabitri Panda (26) and Monalisa Nayak (26) had claimed to have married after filing an affidavit before a Notary Public on Saturday. They were in a live-in relationship for the last four years.

However, Monalisa’s father Antarjami Nayak on Monday filed an FIR at Pattamundai police station alleging that his daughter was kidnapped by Sabitri. Acting on the complaint, the police went to the hostel in Bhubaneswar and brought the couple to Pattamundai. “Both the girls will be produced in Pattamundai court for recording their statement under Section 164 of CrPC on Tuesday,” said IIC Pramod Mallick.
Police said Monalisa stated that she was not kidnapped by Sabitri. They were counselled to change their decision by the police and their family members but they are adamant, the Inspector added.

“We are major and have decided to live together as couple. Neither police nor our parents have any right to oppose our relationship. We work in a private organisation at Cuttack and developed affinity during the last four years. We will commit suicide, if we are separated,”  Monalisa and Sabitri told mediapersons at Pattamundai.

“We made history by becoming the first to wed under new law in the district. We wanted to show the society that there was nothing wrong in living with a partner of the same sex. Both of us rejoiced during the scrapping of Section 377 on September 6 last year,” the couple said.

Umesh Singh, a senior lawyer, said a girl can live with another girl as couple after the Supreme Court scrapped the Section 377 of IPC and police cannot take any legal action against them. The Supreme Court also in its decision in 2014 ‘National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) vs Union of India had directed the Central and State governments to amend laws to provide ‘right to marry’ for transgenders. But the law is yet to be enacted, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp