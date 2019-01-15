Home States Odisha

Illegal speed bumps in Odisha put brake on smooth ride

Speed breakers or bumps constructed illegally on different roads have become a major headache for residents of the Millennium City.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Speed breakers or bumps constructed illegally on different roads have become a major headache for residents of the Millennium City. The uneven and unmarked speed breakers, which have mushroomed throughout the city, are also the cause for many accidents and traffic jams.

While the exact number of speed breakers constructed in the city by Government agencies like Road and Building department and Cuttack Municipal Corporation is not available,  majority of these dangerous bumps have been reportedly laid by various private bodies like temple managements.

Commuters are at the receiving end of these unauthorised bumps which are not properly aligned and do not follow the guidelines specified by Indian Road Congress (IRC). Apart from posing danger to road users, the uneven bumps, particularly at Dolamundai square, near Sai Mandir at Khannagar and on Khandayat Sahi-Friends Colony lane, damage undercarriage of cars as well as suspension and exhaust pipes of two-wheelers.

Similarly, on the 200-metre stretch of road from Bombay Hotel Square to Taladanda Canal via Saraswati Sishu Mandir, commuters have to cross as many as five speed breakers. “As per IRC guidelines, speed breakers should be 3.7 metre in length from one side of road to the other and 0.1 metre in height. However, none of the speed breakers is in accordance with the guidelines,” said advocate Dr Kanhayalal Sharma. 

Traffic ACP PK Dalai admitted to the menace and said steps would be taken to ensure that speed breakers comply with the IRC guidelines.

