Indian film festival of Bhubaneswar to kick off on January 24

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 10th edition of Indian Film Festival of Bhubaneswar (IFFB) will commence on January 24 with a focus on contemporary Indian cinema. 

Organised by Film Society of Bhubaneswar, the seven-day extravaganza will be divided into sections on retrospective, master Indian filmmakers, a jury-led competition for students, Odia cinema and contemporary German cinema.  

In the segment dedicated to ace Indian filmmakers, works of Ritwik Ghatak, Girish Kasaravalli and Shaji N Karun will be screened. There will be a retrospective on noted German filmmaker Fatih Akin.  
On the concluding day, a film engaging with Gandhian values will be screened. Most of the films will depict significant, thought-provoking, contemporary concerns such as social reality, questions on caste and gender inequality, ecology and environment, political and economic change.   

This edition of the film festival will have academic programmes. Participants will get an opportunity to get a deeper insight into the nuances of filmmaking. A workshop titled ‘Printed text to moving image’ will also be held to explore the process of adaptations of literary texts in cinema. 

Reading sessions on representation of female desire in cinema will also be organised. Another interesting highlight of the event will be a workshop titled ‘Fascinating Fascism: the Cinema of the Election year’.
The participants will also get to witness the beauty of various art works and installations by students.

