Kandhamal school shame: Baby girl dies, NHRC seeks report

PHULBANI/BHUBANESWAR: The baby girl born to the student of a residential school at Daringibadi died in MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur on Monday morning even as the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) issued a show cause notice to Chief Secretary seeking a detailed report within four weeks.

The minor mother who had delivered the baby on Sunday in the hostel bathroom of SC and ST Development Department-run school, however, continues to be under treatment.

With the incident triggering massive outrage, the district administration has transferred 14 teaching staff of the school. Four teachers including the principal were suspended on Sunday following the incident.

Minister for SC&ST Development Ramesh Majhi has directed Sub-Collector of Baliguda to probe into the incident and submit a report within 15 days.

The student and her newborn baby were rescued from Sraniketa forest, nearly 10 km from Daringibadi, after they were driven out of the hostel by the school’s principal. They were admitted to sub-divisional hospital at Balliguda and later shifted to MKCG Hospital.

Taking suo motu congisance of the incident, the Commission has sought details on action taken against the guilty and relief and rehabilitation provided to the victim. Since she belongs to Scheduled Tribe, detailed sections in the FIR and status of statutory relief as per provisions of the SC/ST (PoA) Rules, 1995 have to be submitted.

“If true, the incident amounts to gross violation of human rights of the minor girl who became victim of apathy and gross negligence of the school administration. The State is responsible for the safety and security of the girl students, residing in the residential schools,” the rights watchdog said.

Meanwhile, Pradesh Kisan Congress and Kandhamal district women congress alleged that police, district administration and Biju Yuba Bahini were trying to weaken the case and demanded security to the victim girl apprehending threat to her life.

A Congress team including Radhakanta Digal, PCC vice-president Nakula Nayak, working president of Women Congress Ajayanti Pradhan and G Udaygiri MLA Jacob Pradhan visited the school to take stock of the situation. Later, they submitted a memorandum to Kandhamal SP demanding to file the charge sheet within three days to expedite the trial.