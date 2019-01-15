Man arrested for youth’s murder in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Normalcy returned to Bayaguda village, that had been caught in a tense situation in aftermath of the murder of a local youth Ram Nag, following arrest of the accused on Monday.

A tribal Gaura Chandra Pujari had killed Nag, who belonged to the SC community, on Saturday. Police said Pujari got into a scuffle with Nag and in a fit of rage, stabbed him to death.

The murder had led to frayed tempers among both the communities since the last two days. The situation had got worse when police detained five tribals in connection with the killing. The tribal villagers stopped the police van taking the five persons to the Sadar police station and demanded their immediate release.

They said the five were innocent and had no involvement in the murder. Wary of the gravity of the situation, police had to release them in the night.

On Sunday, the police again called the five villagers to police station for questioning which was protested by tribals. They gheraoed the Sadar police station and lodged a separate complaint against non-tribals of the village alleging harassment. When the situation went out of control, a team of cops was sent to the village to avert any untoward incident and a peace committee was formed.

However, on Monday police investigation found involvement of a tribal Gaura Chandra Pujari in the killing. He was arrested and forwarded to court.