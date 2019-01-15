More Congress MLAs in queue to join BJD in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Trouble seems to be mounting for the Congress in Odisha ahead of the upcoming General Elections as several legislators are planning to quit the party and join the ruling BJD.

After working president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Naba Kishore Das evinced interest to fight the elections on BJD ticket, speculation is rife about some more MLAs joining the ruling party before the polls. Prominent among those who are likely to join the BJD include Prakash Behera and Jogesh Singh, Congress legislators from Salepur and Sundargarh respectively.

Speculation over Behera joining BJD was rife since 2016 when he shared dais with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other BJD leaders at Salepur. In June last year, Behera had resigned from the post of Cuttack District Congress Committee president, stating that he would like to devote more time to the people of his constituency.

On Monday, Behera hinted at his preference for BJD, though he did not mention about quitting Congress directly. “The BJD is in a good position in Odisha for the last 20 years and continues to do so till date. We too enjoy the support of people. It is up to the high command to take a decision. If he wants, I will contest the election,” Behera told mediapersons here. He, however, evaded a question on the high command of which party he was referring to.

Jharsuguda MLA Das had also given a statement along similar lines on Sunday. “My supporters have urged me to fight the 2019 elections on a BJD ticket and I will do what my people want,” he told reporters after a public meeting at Samasingha in Jharsuguda district on Sunday. Das is expected to join BJD on January 24, a day before Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Odisha.

The Congress MLA said BJD president Naveen is scheduled to visit Jharsuguda to inaugurate a cancer hospital on January 24. “I will welcome the Chief Minister and may accept the wish of the people of my constituency there,” he said.

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, however, said Das quitting Congress will not affect the party’s prospects. “It is sad to learn that somebody is quitting our party. It will not affect the poll prospects of Congress,” he said and added that Das has not spoken to him in this regard.

Chairman of OPCC disciplinary committee and former chief minister Hemananda Biswal said Das should think about joining BJD again. “It is his decision. No one can stop him. He should think whether he should quit the party at this juncture when the Congress is being accepted by people in many States,” he said.