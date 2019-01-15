Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee chief Niranjan Patnaik posers to PM Modi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik asked five questions and sought the PM’s reply to the posers.

During 2014 elections, the BJP had promised to revise MSP of paddy as per the recommendations of Swaminathan Committee. “Why have the recommendations not been implemented yet? Let the PM give a clarification on this to the farmers during his visit to Balangir,” he said. Referring to the PM’s promise to give jobs to two crore youths every year, Patnaik asked how many from Odisha have been provided jobs so far? He also sought clarification from the PM on why Rafale project was taken away from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

“Why were the KBK scheme and special assistance to the backward districts of Odisha stopped? Why is the CBI probe into the mega chit fund scam in the State not making any headway?” he asked. ENS