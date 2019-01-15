Home States Odisha

Ostracised Odisha youth carries father’s body in auto for cremation

Rabindra Naik, a 24-year-old youth, carried his dead father in an auto-rickshaw to the cremation ground at Duduka village as no one offered to shoulder the body.

Published: 15th January 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Rabindra Naik, a 24-year-old youth, carried his dead father in an auto-rickshaw to the cremation ground at Duduka village as no one offered to shoulder the body. The reason, he was ostracised by his community for marrying out of caste.

Rabindra belonging to Kaibarta caste had married Budhabari Behera of Thudia caste from the same village. This, however, was not accepted by the Kaibarta caste members and they ostracised the family. Although they were allowed to use public utilities in the village, the family was barred from all community association including functions.

On Saturday, Ratnakar complained of pain in his stomach and was admitted to VIMSAR at Burla. He died during treatment on Monday. 

Rabindra brought the body to the village in a private vehicle. When no one came forward to shoulder Ratnakar’s body, he hired an auto-rickshaw and took help of some social workers to carry it to the cremation ground and conduct the final rites.

