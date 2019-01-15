PM Modi criticises Naveen Patnaik for poor utilisation of Central funds

By PTI

BALANGIR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday criticised the State Government for poor utilisation of central assistance and funds collected under District Mineral Foundation in districts affected by mining activities.

"With regrets I have to say that bulk of the Rs 4000 crore collected under DMF is lying unspent when people of the mining-affected areas badly need development," Modi said while addressing a public meeting here. He said Odisha got more than Rs 4000 crore due to the decision of the Centre to create District Mineral Fund.

Unfortunately, the State government has not been able to utilise the fund for the welfare of the tribals.

"Money is there, so the need of the people. But the state government is sleeping," he said and wondered what the government is doing here.

"When I talk about Sabka Saath Sabka Bikas (with all and development for all), our special focus is on the

development of tribals. However, the state government has completely ignored them," Modi said.

Reiterating his commitment for the rapid growth of Odisha under Purvoday (focus East) policy, the Prime Minister said his government had provided Rs 20,000 alone for the railway sector which is five time more compared to what the state received from the previous UPA government.

Launching projects worth Rs 1500 crore in infrastructural, connectivity, education, culture and tourism sectors during his third visit to the state within three weeks, the Prime Minister said these projects will not only spur growth of Odisha but also of eastern India under his Purvodaya mission.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, the Prime Minister said, "Pro-poor decision of the NDA government has enraged the people who used to loot public money. Since they have been deprived of

the opportunity of plundering public money, now they have ganged up and conspiring to remove me."

Asserting that his government will continue to fight against corruption, Modi said, around 6 crore bogus ration card, gas conncetions and scholarships have been cancelled. This number is more than the population of Odisha.

"We saved around Rs 90,000 crore by plugging this leakages. All the ration cards have been digitised and around 80 percent of ration cards have been linked to Aadhar," he added.

The Prime Minister paid rich tributes to Doordarshan News cameraman Achyutananda Sahu who was killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh while covering news.