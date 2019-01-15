Home States Odisha

Rangoli, bonfire mark Pongal in Ganjam

Colourful rangoli, traditional bonfire and lip-smacking delicacies marked the beginning of the three-day harvest festival of Pongal on Monday. 

People gather around a bonfire in Silk City on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Colourful rangoli, traditional bonfire and lip-smacking delicacies marked the beginning of the three-day harvest festival of Pongal on Monday. The city wore a festive look as members of Telugu community started the day with a bonfire called ‘Bhogi’ which symbolises the death of demon king Ravana.

People of all age groups greeted each other and distributed ‘Pongali’, a delicacy made from newly harvested rice, dal, jaggery, dry fruits, sugar and milk. Cooked in new clay pots, ‘Pongali’ is offered to the Sun God and later consumed as prasad. K Narayana, a city resident said Pongal is the biggest annual festival of Telugu community and Odias too enjoy the festival. 

A day before the festival, girls decorate the courtyard of their houses with colourful rangolis. The evenings are reserved for cultural functions, said Nageswar Rao, a teacher. “We remember our forefathers on this day and offer various delicacies to them,” he said. Farmers of the Telugu community celebrate ‘Kanuma’, a day after Pongal. It involves burning of wood logs. As per tradition, pots filled with water and sweet potatoes are placed on the fire pits. The hot water is used for bathing to wipe out sins while the roasted sweet potato is consumed by people. 

At Chhatrapur, the Telugu Cultural Association organised a free health camp with the support of Shankar Eye Hospital. While the Telugu community enjoyed the first day of the harvest festival, Odias celebrated Makar Sankranti with religious fervour on Monday. Devotees congregated at different shrines across the district to offer prayers. The Kalijai island in the picturesque Chilika lake was abuzz with activities as thousands of people gathered at the spot.

The Tourism department had pressed several motor boats into service to ferry devotees to the island. In order to avoid any untoward incident, rescue teams and vessels were kept on standby at the lake. It is customary for fishermen residing near the lake to perform a three-day ‘Shakti Mahayagna’ before Makar Sankranti. 

