Sans proper mechanism, tuberculosis notification stutters in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Centre has made notification of tuberculosis patients by clinical establishments mandatory, the State Health department’s failure to institute a proper mechanism for reporting has hit compliance.

Without knowledge of whom to report and by what means, private hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and practitioners are forced to keep the information to themselves, thereby drawing the risk of punitive action for non-compliance.

As many as 71,131 cases were notified in the State in 2017. While 67,162 cases were reported from Government hospitals, only 3,969 cases were notified by private health facilities.

TB was made a notifiable disease in the country in 2012. As there was no significant improvement in notification of cases even six years after the circular, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry made it mandatory with penal provisions for non-compliance last year.

Despite the directive, notification from private health sector remained sub-optimal as several clinical establishments claimed they have not been provided any proforma to report the cases.

“We have not been given the format or any information from where to obtain it. Though we report TB cases to the chief district medical and public health office (CDM&PHO) of Khurda, it is not regular,” admitted a private clinic owner at Kalinganagar here.

Most of the clinics, which are functioning with one doctor, in periphery areas feigned ignorance about any such notification from the Centre or the State Government. Though the public health sector has begun notifying the disease through Nikshay portal, it is important for private clinics to go for voluntary notification considering the fact that more than 40 per cent of TB cases are catered by private sector and more than half of these are missed by the TB notification system.

Health officials, however, claimed that the CDM&PHOs have been asked to circulate the circular on TB notification among all clinical establishments and ensure that detected cases are notified every month.

Additional Director of Health Services (TB) Dr PK Hota said the forms can also be downloaded from the DMET website. Staff of Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP) are also there to monitor it. “We are focusing on awareness among private practitioners so that they would notify voluntarily,” he added.

However, public health experts believe that it is not practically feasible. Former advisor of Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA), which had been associated with implementation of the directly observed treatment (DOT) programme in Odisha, Tusharkanti Ray said there should be a proper mechanism in place.

“Doctors in Government hospitals do not notify. The system does it. How can we expect a private doctor to do so suo-motu? The Government should think of engaging treatment supervisors for private sector who can follow-up with practitioners, chemists and druggists regularly,” he suggested.