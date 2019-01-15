Stage set for PM Modi’s Odisha visit

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BALANGIR: All preparations have been put in place for Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s visit to Balangir on Tuesday. Modi is scheduled to land at Raipur and then proceed to Balangir in a helicopter.

At Balangir, Modi will attend two meetings, the first one at local railway station and the second at Patharchepa, which is five km away. The Prime Minister will unveil a series of government projects worth `1,545 crores.

He will be accompanied by BJP leaders KV Singhdeo, Sangeeta Singhdeo and Basant Panda. Security has been beefed up for the Prime Minister’s visit and DIG (north range) Satyabrata Bhoi is overseeing the arrangements.

