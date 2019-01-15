Vacancies mar development in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Development works have been hit due to a large number of vacancies in various government offices in Malkangiri district.

The district does not have deputy collectors as all the five sanctioned posts are vacant. The new Additional District Magistrate, Birasen Pradhan is yet to join.

There are no tehsildars in Malkangiri, Khairput and Kudmulgumma and no new District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) has been appointed from 2016 after the former DIPRO Subash Nial was transferred. Malkangiri BDO Gunanidhi Nayak is holding the additional charge of Malkangiri tehsildar and DIPRO posts.