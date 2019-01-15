Villagers demand panchayat status in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A group of residents of Muduliguda and Bayapada villages have threatened to boycott the ensuing General Election if the State Government fails to give panchayat status to Muduliguda. They met the Collector Manish Agarwal and submitted a memorandum over the demand on Monday.

The villages are located in Nakamamudi panchayat under Chitrakonda block limits. The villagers said they are forced to take a river route from Angurguda village to Dyke-III village and walk for another five km to reach Nakamamudi panchayat office.

They have also urged the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to bifurcate the panchayat and give panchayat tag to Muduliguda village.

The villagers alleged that government has made no sincere efforts to look into problems faced by villagers of Angurguda, Amlibeda, Tikarpad and Muduliguda under Chitrakonda block limits.