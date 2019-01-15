Woman Maoist surrenders in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/MALKANGIRI: A woman Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head surrendered before Border Security Force (BSF) and Malkangiri Police on Monday.

The Maoist, identified as Debe Madhi alias Shanti of Chintalwada in Malkangiri district, was the area committee member (ACM) of Gumma in Gajapati district since 2012 and surrendered before Commandant of 144 Battalion, BSF, Balimela, and Malkangiri SP.

SP Jagmohan Meena said Shanti had joined Kalimela Dalam of the Maoists in 2008 and was involved in at least 18 offences including six murders. Madhi was the member of Kalimela local organisation squad from 2008 to 2011.

The SP said Shanti surrendered due to intensification of patrolling in interior pockets after a BSF camp was set up at Jantapai. “Security forces are now operating more frequently in the cut-off areas and this is a major set-back for the Maoists. Madhi saw the developmental activities and decided to shun violence,” a police officer said. Madhi would be rehabilitated under the State Government’s surrender policy.