Home States Odisha

Woman Maoist surrenders in Odisha

A woman Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head surrendered before Border Security Force (BSF) and Malkangiri Police on Monday.

Published: 15th January 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/MALKANGIRI: A woman Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head surrendered before Border Security Force (BSF) and Malkangiri Police on Monday.

The Maoist, identified as Debe Madhi alias Shanti of Chintalwada in Malkangiri district, was the area committee member (ACM) of Gumma in Gajapati district since 2012 and surrendered before Commandant of 144 Battalion, BSF, Balimela, and Malkangiri SP. 

SP Jagmohan Meena said Shanti had joined Kalimela Dalam of the Maoists in 2008 and was involved in at least 18 offences including six murders. Madhi was the member of Kalimela local organisation squad from 2008 to 2011.

The SP said Shanti surrendered due to intensification of patrolling in interior pockets after a BSF camp was set up at Jantapai. “Security forces are now operating more frequently in the cut-off areas and this is a major set-back for the Maoists. Madhi saw the developmental activities and decided to shun violence,” a police officer said. Madhi would be rehabilitated under the State Government’s surrender policy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees gather to take holy dip in River Kshipra during Simhastha Maha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain. (File| PTI)
KUMBH MELA 2019: Devotees take a dip in the Sangam on Makar Sankranti
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp