24x7 health care sought in Odisha

Residents of Redhua village in Raghunathpur block on Tuesday started an indefinite hunger strike to protest functioning of the Community Health Centre (CHC).

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Residents of Redhua village in Raghunathpur block on Tuesday started an indefinite hunger strike to protest functioning of the Community Health Centre (CHC).

The protesters also demanded 24-hour health services for people of the locality. They said thousands of patients from Raghunathpur and Jagatsinghpur blocks depend on the CHC which is plagued by shortage of doctors, nurses, attendants and other staff.

Poor people from the area depend on private hospitals and nursing homes as the CHC functions only on pen and paper, they alleged. Sources said the State Government, with the aim to provide qualitative, quantitative and affordable health care to people, had upgraded two Public Health Centres (PHCs) in Redhua and Borkina villages to CHCs.

The lone doctor, posted at Redhua CHC since July last year, has been on leave. The State Government, owing to the threat of agitation, had posted a doctor at the CHC on Monday. The protestors said even as other CHCs in the district have specialists in medicine, gynaecology and paediatrics, the facility at Redhua has been functioning without any doctor for the last seven months.

The locals had sought the intervention of Chief Minister, local MLA, Chief Secretary and the district Collector for 24-hour health service at the CHC but in vain. 

