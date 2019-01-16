7 die, 5 hurt in road mishaps in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: AT least seven persons died and five others were injured in four separate road accidents across Sundargarh district in the last 24 hours.

A man died after being run over by a trailer on NH-143 near Kuanrmunda under Birmitrapur police limits on Tuesday. Two girls, in their 20s, were injured after a speeding passenger bus hit them at about 12 pm at D Cabin area under Bondamunda police limits of Rourkela. One of the critically injured girls was shifted to VIMSAR.

On Monday, four persons, including a couple standing alongside the road at Telendihi, were killed after a speeding four-wheeler hit them at about 6.30 pm and fled the spot. Three persons died on the spot and another succumbed at Burla.

Another accident occurred at 8 pm between Giringkela and Patuadhi under the same police limits when two speeding motor-cycles collided head-on killing two persons and injuring as many.