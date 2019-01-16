Home States Odisha

Advanced trauma care centre opens at AMRI in Odisha

The first-of-its-kind TCC was inaugurated by DGP Dr RP Sharma in presence of Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty and unit head and vice president of the hospital CLN Reddy.

Published: 16th January 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AMRI Hospitals, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday launched an advanced trauma care centre (TCC) with an aim to facilitate timely life-saving medical care for road accident victims and other trauma patients.

The first-of-its-kind TCC was inaugurated by DGP Dr RP Sharma in presence of Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty and unit head and vice president of the hospital CLN Reddy.

Armed with state-of-the-art equipment, multi-specialty doctors and trained paramedics, the centre will provide round the clock clinical care to trauma victims and help reduce the rate of mortality and disability due to accidents, Reddy said.

A fully equipped advanced life support ambulance service is available round the clock and supported by a fleet of bike ambulances which give access to a quicker response to the victims and enable initiation of pre-hospital resuscitation. 

The trauma centre will also spread awareness on preparedness and response to accidents in order to lessen their impact on the victims.

Road accidents have emerged as a new health challenge in the country which not only leads to injuries, disability and loss of precious human lives but also imparts a substantial economic burden on the family concerned and the society as a whole. While there was a three per cent reduction of road-related fatalities in 2017 over 2016 in the country, Odisha recorded an increase of 7.3 per cent during the corresponding period. 

As many as 4,790 deaths due to road accidents were reported in the State in 2017 against 4,463 in 2016.
People can also call at 0674-6666666 to connect with Emergency department which is equipped with a 24X7 blood bank and radiology services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp