Advanced trauma care centre opens at AMRI in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AMRI Hospitals, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday launched an advanced trauma care centre (TCC) with an aim to facilitate timely life-saving medical care for road accident victims and other trauma patients.

The first-of-its-kind TCC was inaugurated by DGP Dr RP Sharma in presence of Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty and unit head and vice president of the hospital CLN Reddy.

Armed with state-of-the-art equipment, multi-specialty doctors and trained paramedics, the centre will provide round the clock clinical care to trauma victims and help reduce the rate of mortality and disability due to accidents, Reddy said.

A fully equipped advanced life support ambulance service is available round the clock and supported by a fleet of bike ambulances which give access to a quicker response to the victims and enable initiation of pre-hospital resuscitation.

The trauma centre will also spread awareness on preparedness and response to accidents in order to lessen their impact on the victims.

Road accidents have emerged as a new health challenge in the country which not only leads to injuries, disability and loss of precious human lives but also imparts a substantial economic burden on the family concerned and the society as a whole. While there was a three per cent reduction of road-related fatalities in 2017 over 2016 in the country, Odisha recorded an increase of 7.3 per cent during the corresponding period.

As many as 4,790 deaths due to road accidents were reported in the State in 2017 against 4,463 in 2016.

People can also call at 0674-6666666 to connect with Emergency department which is equipped with a 24X7 blood bank and radiology services.