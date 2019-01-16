Attendant rest shed locked since inauguration

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The newly-constructed patient attendants’ rest shed at the pulmonary medicine department of SCB Medical College and Hospital here is yet to be made operational even after more than a month of its inauguration.

The pulmonary medicine department generally deals with highly contagious diseases like Tuberculosis (TB) and Swine Flu. While treatment of these diseases takes time, persons attending the patients are prone to infection for which they have to remain cautious.

Considering the difficulties faced by attendants, who used to take rest outside the department under the open sky, the hospital authorities had given a proposal to the State Government for setting up a rest shed.

Accordingly, the State Government sanctioned `20 lakh following which the Roads and Building (R&B) department constructed a rest shed adjacent to the department. The patient attendant rest shed was inaugurated by Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena on December 7, 2018. However, the facility is lying closed since then with both its entry and exit doors locked.

Sources said following the inauguration, the engineer of R&B department offered the keys of the rest shed to the department authorities who refused to accept the same as requisite arrangements including bed and mattress were not available at the facility.

“There is no question of receiving the keys of the rest shed until necessary arrangements are put in place,” said a doctor of the department.

Assistant Engineer of R&B department Umakant Behera said he would again approach the authorities to receive the keys of the rest shed.