Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 12 crore projects for two blocks

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed officials of Jeypore and Borrigumma blocks to ensure speedy execution of the various development works in the villages.

Interacting with people from the two blocks through video conferencing at Ama Gaon Ama Bikash programme, Naveen announced projects worth`5.54 crore and `6.5 crore for construction of community centres, youths clubs and other public utilities in the region.

The Chief Minister said the State Government is spending crores of rupees for providing education, healthcare, social security and employment to people in rural pockets of the district and officials concerned should sincerely work towards their proper implementation. He said people including children suffering from eye complications will get free spectacles under the Sunetra scheme at PEETHA camps. Collector KS Chakravarti, MP Jhina Hikaka and former minister Rabi Narayan Nanda were present.

Cong workers stage demo

District Congress activists staged demonstration in front of Jeypore block office accusing BJD of using government programmes to woo voters. They also took out a rally, shouting slogans against the ruling party. They alleged that BJD has been misutilising government funds under PEETHA, KALIA and Ama Gaon Ama Bikash schemes to woo voters ahead of the General Elections.

District Congress Committee vice-president Binod Mohapatra and block president Basant Nayak were present.