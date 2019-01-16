Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes free specs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday started distribution of free spectacles to people suffering from eye complications under the Sunetra scheme at PEETHA camps.

The State Government had launched the scheme in April last year as part of its Universal Eye Health Programme (UEHP) that aims at providing comprehensive, accessible, affordable and equitable eye care to people of all age groups.

The CM also interacted with some beneficiaries who have been provided free treatment under the scheme and wanted to know whether they faced any difficulty in availing the benefits.

The Health and Family Welfare department has set a target to distribute 58,125 free spectacles to 19,819 children and 38,306 elderly persons at PEETHA camps in 1,102 gram panchayats by January 20.

Besides mass screening of diabetic retinopathy and lifelong treatment of glaucoma, students are also being screened for refractory error and other eye problems under the scheme.