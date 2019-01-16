Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik skips PM Modi meet to woo farmers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ‘Modi rally versus Naveen show’ continued for the second time in a month with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurating the four-day State level farmers’ convention, Krushi Odisha-2019, at the Capital City here on Tuesday by giving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official function at Balangir a miss.

Earlier on January 5, Naveen did not attend Modi’s function at Baripada to launch a State level function of women self help group at Puri.

At the farmers’ convention, the CM highlighted the achievements of his Government in farm sector and claimed that Odisha has been a pioneering State in bringing out agrarian reforms. Stating that his Government’s `10,000 crore farmer welfare scheme ‘KALIA’ would open doors for development of agri sector workers, the CM said he would be very happy if farmers utilise the scheme for the betterment of cultivation and doubling their income.

“KALIA is an ideal scheme for farmers. Not only for Odisha, Kalia will also open new doors of agrarian welfare across the country,” he said and added that 92 per cent of the State’s cultivators will be benefited from the scheme.

The CM said apart from small and marginal farmers, KALIA scheme also has provision to benefit share croppers, landless farmers and agricultural labourers. “In 2014, I had promised to irrigate additional 10 lakh hectare (ha) agricultural land. In the last four years, we have spent `30,000 crore on irrigation. Today, we have been able to irrigate eight lakh ha and would reach the target by April, 2019,” he said.

The State Government has been presenting separate agriculture budgets and there has been a massive increase in allocation for the sector. Efforts have been intensified to enhance farmers’ income with sustainable agricultural practices by promoting efficient extension and production technology, post-harvest solutions, effective value addition and remunerative market options, Naveen said.

Stating that Odisha has been awarded Krishi Karman five times with the cooperation of farmers, he said the State is self-reliant in foodgrain production and has reached a position where it is now supplying food to other States.

Addressing the function, Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera said the State Government wants KALIA scheme to become a helping hand for farmers.

The CM released Odisha Government’s ‘Farmer Producer Organisation Policy’ report and CII’s ‘Odisha Agricultural Product Dossier’ during the inaugural session. Six progressive farmers in agriculture and allied sectors were felicitated on the occasion.

The State level convention is being organised by the Agriculture department in collaboration with the CII.