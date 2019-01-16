Home States Odisha

District officials asked to rescue workers from Andhra Pradesh

A local court on Tuesday directed Jajpur Collector, SP and district labour officer to rescue five workers from Chandikhole area who have been allegedly held captive by a contractor in Andhra Pradesh.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A local court on Tuesday directed Jajpur Collector, SP and district labour officer to rescue five workers from Chandikhole area who have been allegedly held captive by a contractor in Andhra Pradesh.
Chairman, Taluk Legal Services Committee, Chandikhole Neha Agrawal directed the district authorities to rescue the workers as soon as possible after hearing a case filed by their families.

Sources said a middleman, Tuna Hembram, of Anlabanka village in Kendrapara district had taken five youths from Badajhari village to Andhra Pradesh in June 2017 promising them high wages. Madha Tiria, Ratana Kerei,  Kunal Hembrum,  Bhagyadhara Sura and Muna Tigi were handed over to a contractor in Hyderabad. The contractor engaged them in a construction company.

Although the workers were promised high wages, accommodation and free food, the contractor engaged them for extra hours without pay. He also tortured the youths mentally and physically, sources said. The workers were threatened with dire consequences by the contractor if they sought wages. In April last year, one of the workers, who managed to escape from the construction site, narrated their ordeal to his family over phone. He told his family members that the contractor is neither paying them wages nor allowing them to leave.

The workers’ families then approached the district administration and district labour officer to rescue them but in vain. They then approached the chairman of Taluk Legal Services Committee, Chandikhole who issued the order on Tuesday.

