Farmers stage hunger strike in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hundreds of farmers, including sharecroppers and women, on Tuesday launched a hunger strike in front of the Collectorate protesting misappropriation of funds meant for farm loan.

They alleged that several sharecroppers had applied for farm loan at Nuagaon cooperative society in Gadakujang panchayat in the last kharif season.

During that time, the secretary of cooperative society had collected their signatures seven to 10 times on different forms to avail loan ranging from `20,000 to `40,000. Though their applications were approved, the farmers are yet to get their loan amount, they added.

In October, farmers had sought the intervention of the Collector demanding a probe into the misappropriation of funds, but to no avail.

Later, Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Society Ranjan Kumar Mishra met the agitators and pacified them. He also assured to conduct an inquiry into the matter.