Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik flags off Mission Shakti caravan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday flagged off Mission Shakti caravan from the Secretariat here to create awareness among women about various welfare schemes launched by the State Government.

As many as 25 LED-fitted vehicles, which have been converted into chariots, were flagged off on the day. These vehicles will tour all panchayats and different urban areas of the State to create awareness through stories in audio and video formats, messages from leaders of self help groups (SHGs) and by organising competitions among women. Official sources said 35 more such chariots will be rolled out in the first phase.

About 70 lakh women through six lakh women SHGs have been involved in Mission Shakti programme which was launched by the Chief Minister on March 8, 2001. Of this, about 30 lakh women are new members. The women SHGs, which take up different income-oriented activities, have reached all the villages of the State.

Among others, Women and Child Development Minister Prafulla Samal, Development Commissioner Asit Tripathy and senior officials were present.