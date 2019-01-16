Home States Odisha

Odia malady for rural school kids

Nearly 13 per cent of Class VIII students in rural Odisha cannot read Class II level Odia text and 1.5 per cent cannot even read letters.

Published: 16th January 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nearly 13 per cent of Class VIII students in rural Odisha cannot read Class II level Odia text and 1.5 per cent cannot even read letters. Sounds incredible? But the Annual Status of Education Report (Rural) 2018 has suggested so.

Even as schools in the State had teacher attendance of 90 per cent (pc) or more last year, the report has exposed the quality of education imparted in educational institutions here. It stated that though 3.8 pc of Class VIII students can read letters, they are unable to read words. Nearly 10 pc students cannot even read Class I level text. 

The Odia words asked to read included - Golapa, Pani, Balaka, Mota, Hati, Dali, Neula and Taila.  
Among children in Class VII in Odisha, 1.9 pc cannot even read letters, 4.6 pc cannot read words, 9.9 pc can read words but not Class I level text and 14.8 pc cannot read Class II level text.
The condition of Class VI students is not better either. While 2.5 pc students cannot read letters, 13.6 pc students cannot read Class II level text. As high as 39.9 pc Class I students, 18.9 Class II students and 8.6 Class III students cannot even read Odia letters. 
Surprisingly, only 19.8 pc Class VIII students can do substraction against 24.2 pc Class VII and 21.9 pc Class VI while it is 42.5 pc Class VIII students, 36.2 pc Class VII and 33.7 pc Class VI in case of division.  
A whopping 39.4 pc Class I students, 3.2 pc Class V, 2.6 pc Class VI, 1.7 pc Class VII and one pc Class VIII students cannot even recognise numbers of one to 9. Only 28.7 pc Class VIII students can recognise numbers up to 99.     

The survey indicated that the performance of students studying in Government schools was very poor. Only 35 pc Class III students of Government schools can read Class II level text against 64.5 pc of private school students of same standard. Only 42 pc of Class VIII students in Government schools can do division.

The report was released at New Delhi on Tuesday. After conducting a ‘Beyond Basics’ survey in 2017, report had looked at the preparedness of 14 to 18 years old to lead useful and productive lives as adults. The latest survey focused on schooling status of children aged between three and 16 and basic reading and arithmetic of children in the age group of five to 16 across rural India.
Odisha is among five States where student attendance improved by three percentage points or more over 2016 levels in primary schools.

