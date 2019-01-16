Home States Odisha

Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test cancelled after question papers go viral on social media

The incident of leakage came to light when photos of question paper surfaced and went viral on social media while the first sitting of the examination was underway.

Published: 16th January 2019 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 04:20 PM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) of Odisha cancelled the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) after question papers went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Total 1.12 lakh candidates had appeared in the test, conducted by BSE, in 250 examination centers across the state. The incident of leakage came to light when photos of question paper surfaced and went viral on social media while the first sitting of the examination was underway. Later, it was confirmed that the original question paper matched with the leaked ones. The BSE authorities cancelled the examination after confirming the leakage of question papers.

"The OTET stands cancelled after we found that question papers were leaked," said BSE President Jahan Ara Begum. Terming the incident as unfortunate, she said fresh examination date for OTET would be announced very soon.

The OTET examination was scheduled in two sittings on Wednesday. The first shift was from 10 am till 12:30 pm and the second from 2 pm till 4:30 pm.

TAGS
Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test OTET

