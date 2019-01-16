Odisha’s development on Modi’s agenda

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched projects worth `1,545 crore and said the Centre is making continuous efforts for development of Eastern India, Odisha in particular.

Unveiling the slew of projects at the Railway Yard, Modi said education leads to human resource development but it is connectivity that transforms such resources into opportunity. The launch of development projects in Balangir is a step in this direction.

“Inauguration of six railway projects is our effort to enhance connectivity. It will facilitate movement of people, make mineral resources more accessible to industries and help farmers take their produce to far-off markets, furthering ‘ease of living’ for people of the State,” the Prime Minister said.

Dedicating the the Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Jharsuguda to the nation, Modi said the facility will make the district headquarters prime hub of logistics in the region and boost ease of doing business in the state.

He also inaugurated the 15-km-long Balangir-Bichhupali railway line built at an estimated cost of `115 crore. It is a part of the 289-km Balangir-Khurda road line, which connects Howrah-Chennai main line at Khurda Road and Titlagarh-Sambalpur line at Balangir. A new train on Balangir-Bichhupali route was also flagged off by the Prime Minister. It will connect Bichhupali to Jharsuguda and Vizianagaram main line through Balangir. Modi also dedicated to the nation a new bridge over Nagavali river in Rayagada which was washed away during floods in July 2017.

Doubling of railway lines between Barpali-Dungaripali and Balangir-Deogaon and electrification of 813 km of Jharsuguda-Vizinagaram and Sambalpur-Angul lines are the other infrastructure projects inaugurated by Modi. He inaugurated Passport Seva Kendras at Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Phulbani, Bargarh and Balangir. Foundation stone was also laid for a permanent building of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Sonepur to be constructed at an estimated cost of `15.81 crore.

The Prime Minister inaugurated renovation and restoration works at Nilamadhav and Siddheswar temples at Gandhaharadi besides, Paschim Somnath group of temples, all in Boudh, Ranipur Jharial group of monuments in Balangir and Asurgarh Fort in Kalahandi. Expressing his commitment for preservation of culture and heritage, the Prime Minister said it will strengthen the cultural links and enhance the tourism potential in the state.